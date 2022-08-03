Police: 17-year-old in critical condition following Annapolis shooting

A 17-year-old is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Annapolis, according to Annapolis Police.

Police were dispatched to the unit block of Marcs Court in the Bay Ridge Gardens community at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday, to a report of a juvenile male being shot in the upper body, according to a news release.

The teen was airlifted to a local trauma center in critical condition, police said in the release.

Annapolis Police detectives are still investigating the shooting. No suspects have been arrested.

Investigators believe the suspects had entered the neighborhood in a vehicle, exited the vehicle and fired several shots at the teen, who was standing outside, according to the release. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle, the release says.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact detectives at 410-260-3439, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. Tips which lead to an arrest or indictment can lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

This story will be updated.