Annapolis police investigating suspicious death of 17-year-old as a homicide

Lilly Price
By
Capital Gazette
Sep 11, 2021 12:14 PM

Annapolis police are investigating a homicide after a 17-year-old was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Captain Circle apartment.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. Friday to an apartment on the 400 block of Captains Circle where Christian Parada, of Annapolis, was found dead after suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide and ask anyone with information to contact Annapolis detectives at 410-260-3439. People can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If a tip leads to an arrest or indictment the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

