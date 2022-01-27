Annapolis police investigating fatal shooting of 21-year-old woman

Annapolis police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman in Eastport on Wednesday night, the department said.
Officers responded around 9:10 p.m. to the 1100 block of Madison St. where they found a victim, identified as Shakeo Williams, 21, of Annapolis, who had been fatally shot.
The shooting is the first homicide recorded in the city in 2022.
Annapolis detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should contact detectives at 410-260-3439. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips that lead to an arrest or indictment may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
