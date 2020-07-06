Police investigating Annapolis homicide; third in Anne Arundel County in 24 hours

Annapolis police are investigating a second homicide in just over 24 hours following a violent holiday weekend in Anne Arundel County.
A 34-year-old man died after being stabbed on Baywind Drive in Annapolis early Monday morning, Annapolis police said.
Detectives were called to the 1000 block of Baywind Drive around 1:07 a.m. Monday where they located Deontrae Matthews of Annapolis, who was bleeding from an apparent stab wound. The incident is being considered a homicide and is still under investigation, said police spokesperson Amy Miguez.
Matthews was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center and later died of his injuries, police said.
The homicide is the fourth this month.
County and city police were called to two homicides just minutes apart in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A 19-year old man was killed at an Independence Day party after midnight in the Revell Downs community near the Bay Bridge.
A short time later, Anne Arundel County police were called to the scene of another party on Cananaro Drive in the Meade Village neighborhood where a 42-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a confrontation at a former girlfriend’s apartment. Police charged the woman with second-degree homicide.
A 19-year-old man from Silver Spring who was shot early Thursday morning in Odenton later died of his wounds.
Witnesses can call homicide investigators at 410-222-473, or offer anonymous information by calling the police tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-756-2587.