One dead near Annapolis, another in Severn as police investigate holiday weekend homicides

Police are investigating two violent deaths that took place on Sunday, apparently unrelated homicides minutes apart near Annapolis and in Severn.
Anne Arundel County police identified one of the victims as Justin Keith Beasley Jr., 19, of North Carolina, who was killed at an Independence Day party in the Revell Downs community near the Bay Bridge.
A second person was shot at the same party where Beasley was found, and police said they are actively searching for the person or people responsible.
The second victim was identified as Larry Bennett Dorsey, 42, who was fatally stabbed in a confrontation at a former girlfriend’s apartment in the Meade Village neighborhood. Police charged the woman with second-degree homicide.
Witnesses called police to the scene of the party on Cananaro Drive near the Bay Bridge about 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Officers found Beasley and another 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. His condition was not available Sunday night.
Police administered CPR on Beasley until Anne Arundel County paramedics arrived, who took both men to area hospitals. He later died of his injuries.
Homicide Unit detectives interviewed people at the party but asked that anyone who was present and may have left to come forward.
Witnesses can call homicide investigators at 410-222-473, or offer anonymous information by calling the police tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-756-2587.
Twelve minutes after responding to the shooting, police were called to the 1700 block of Meade Village Circle Road, for a reported fight.
They found Dorsey, of no fixed address, suffering from stab wounds. Fire Department paramedics took him to an area hospital where he later died.
Witnesses told police that Dorsey was intoxicated at his ex-girlfriend’s residence, and was asked to leave several times. He kept coming back, witnesses said.
Police said they collected evidence that showed Shantel Dakeisha Brooks, 33, armed herself with a knife and confronted Dorsey, stabbing him in the chest and also the left arm, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Dorsey died of multiple stab wounds.
Dorsey, whose last known address was in Glen Burnie, was charged a handful of times over the last seven years with assault, violating a protective order and breaking and entering. In 2013, he listed his address in the same block where he was fatally stabbed.
As in the case of the shooting, police urged anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit, the tip line at or Metro Crime Stoppers.
The homicides were the second and third this month.
A 19-year-old man from Silver Spring who was shot early Thursday morning in Odenton later died of his wounds.
Oluwatomisi Temidire Adeleke was found around 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Hammond Branch Drive after someone called 911 to report a shooting in a parking lot. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper body.
Police said Friday they had yet to make an arrest.