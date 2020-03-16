Man shot and killed in Annapolis, third homicide in the same apartment complex in two years

Annapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Bay Ridge Gardens Apartments, the latest outbreak of gun violence in what residents have described as a troubled neighborhood.
Police received reports of shots being fired and a possible shooting victim on Bens Drive about 6:23 p.m. Officers found a man between two apartment buildings, where they suspect he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers were still searching the area into the evening.
It is at least the third homicide in the apartment complex in the past two years, and one of a number of outbreaks of gun violence.
In October, police were called to the property and found the body of Tiara Taylor, 30. She was fatally shot in front of her mother’s home. One year earlier, Kory Johnson, 27, was shot and killed on the same street.
Both homicides remain unsolved.
Last month, a group of residents appeared before the City Council to complain about poor living conditions like mold, gas and water leaks and pest infestations. The property is run by the Jonathan Rose Cos.
Bay Ridge Gardens is a federally subsidized housing community, but it is not overseen by the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis.
Anyone with information about the most recent shooting is urged to call police at 410-260-3439.
You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.