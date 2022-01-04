Man cut with knife during attempted robbery at Home Depot in Annapolis, Anne Arundel County police say

A man was cut with a knife while fighting off an attempted robber at Home Depot on Thursday, Anne Arundel County police said Monday.
Officers arrived around 3:45 p.m. Thursday to the store at 55 Forest Plaza in Annapolis where a man told police he was exiting the store when another man approached him from behind, cut him and demanded cash.
Police said the man was able to fight off the suspect, who fled the area without taking any items from the man. Fire department personnel arrived at the store to treat the man’s wounds, but he declined further medical care at the scene, police said.
Officers were unable to locate the suspect Thursday. Southern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County police tip line at 410-222-4700.