Annapolis High School special education teacher charged with sexually abusing former student

A special education teacher at Annapolis High School was arrested Friday and charged with sex offenses after allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with a former student, Anne Arundel County police said.
Jennifer Arnold, 41, of Arnold, is charged with sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense and fourth-degree sex offense involving a person in the position of authority, according to a police news release. Police do not believe any sexual encounters occurred at the school.
On July 6, Anne Arundel police and the Department of Social Services were notified about a possible sex offense involving Arnold and a student. Arnold, who had been employed as a special education teacher at Annapolis High since 2015, was removed from the school in July when police first started investigating the sex abuse complaint.
A 17-year-old student, who now lives out of the state, on July 29 told detectives that he had inappropriate sexual contact with Arnold when he attended Annapolis High, police said.
Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Squad and members from the Department of Social Services investigated the complaint and interviewed Arnold and other potential witnesses. Police arrested Arnold without incident Friday.
Arnold’s charges were not available on an electronic court system as of Friday afternoon.
Police said the investigation is active and ongoing and urge anyone with information on this or other incidents involving Arnold to contact 410-222-4733. People who wish remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County police tip line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.
This story may be updated.