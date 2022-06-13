Suspects arrested after gunfire in Annapolis parking lot; Two suffer gunshot wounds in separate incident

Annapolis Police arrested two men Saturday morning after investigators say they fired a handgun at an Eastport Terrace home.

Nobody was injured after the men fired a barrage of 10 bullets in the direction of the Madison Street apartment, police said in a news release.

Wardell Woodrow Weems III, 21, and William Delonte Hairston, 30, both of Tyler Avenue, are being held without bail in the Jennifer Road Detention Center following the incident. A woman who police said accompanied the men was briefly detained, but not charged.

It is unclear if the Madison Street home was occupied at the time of the shooting or whether the home sustained damage. An Annapolis police spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Police had responded to a call reporting gunfire at 5:25 a.m. on Saturday and found shell casings in a handicapped parking spot near the Eastport Community Center, charging papers say. Surveillance footage of the incident showed the three driving to the parking lot before one of the men pulled out the handgun and aimed it in the direction of a Madison Street home and fired, then giving the gun to the other man, who also fired at the apartment.

Officers found the vehicle near a Robinwood apartment where Weems resides, and arrested Weems and Hairston. Weems and Hairston are both charged with misdemeanor handgun offenses. Hairston also faces a felony firearms possession charge.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, two people walked into Anne Arundel Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a police news release. Both had been walking in the area of Melrob Court, police said, and were approached by two male suspects who both had firearms.

During a struggle, one of the suspects fired a round that grazed a victim’s arm and proceeded into the other victim’s chest, police said.

Police believe that incident was a robbery attempt. No suspects have been arrested.

Both of the shooting victims were later transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, police said.

Those with information on either of the shootings can contact police at 410-268-9000, or leave an anonymous tip with Annapolis Police by calling the tipline at 410-280-CLUE.