Man robbed at gunpoint on Forest Drive Tuesday morning

Lilly Price
By
Capital Gazette
May 25, 2021 12:15 PM

A man was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Forest Drive, Annapolis police said.

A victim reported to police he was approached by two unknown men and one man was carrying a handgun, police said. The two men stole around $100 and ran off after hitting the victim who was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call 410-268-4141 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 410-280-CLUE.

