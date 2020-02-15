xml:space="preserve">
Paul Anthony Luongo, 27, of Annapolis, pleaded guilty to federal drug charges this week after Anne Arundel County police recovered kilos of drugs from his residence.
Paul Anthony Luongo, 27, of Annapolis, pleaded guilty to federal drug charges this week after Anne Arundel County police recovered kilos of drugs from his residence. (Anne Arundel County Police Depar / HANDOUT)

An Annapolis man pleaded guilty Monday to a federal drug charge almost a year after Anne Arundel County police searched his residence and discovered a kilos of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash.

Paul Anthony Luongo, 27, of Monteray Avenue, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute drugs in the U.S. District Court for Maryland in Greenbelt.

Advertisement

His attorney could not be reached for comment.

Police officers searched his residence and an associated storage unit in March and discovered a load of drugs that weighed in between 700 and 1,000 kilos, according to Luongo’s plea agreement.
Anne Arundel County police recovered this stash of money and drugs in March from the home and storage unit of 27-year-old Paul Anthony Luongo, of Annapolis. He pleaded guilty this week in federal court to possession with intent to distribute drugs.
Anne Arundel County police recovered this stash of money and drugs in March from the home and storage unit of 27-year-old Paul Anthony Luongo, of Annapolis. He pleaded guilty this week in federal court to possession with intent to distribute drugs. (Anne Arundel County Police Depar / HANDOUT)

Officers recovered 1.79 kilos of ketamine, 417 grams of cocaine, 612 grams of MDMA, 2,600 hits of LSD, 187 grams of a substance that contained methamphetamine and 879 tablets of alprazolam, a medication used to treat anxiety that’s more commonly known by the brand name Xanax, Luongo’s plea agreement states.

[More news] Attempted murder case, in which Manchester 14-year-old allegedly had ‘kill list,’ moved to juvenile court

Police also recovered almost $190,000 in cash, the plea details.

The offense Luongo pleaded guilty to carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and a mandatory minimum of five years, according to online court records.

Latest Crime

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement released Friday that it’s rare for the maximum penalty to be imposed and that there’s no opportunity for parole with federal sentences. Luongo faces a maximum of five years of supervised release, the records show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement