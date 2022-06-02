Police investigating shooting outside Annapolis salon

A man was shot at a salon on Fairfax Road in Annapolis on Thursday afternoon, according to the Annapolis Police Department.

Officers responded to a 12:14 p.m. call reporting a shooting outside Gilma’s Beauty Salon in Annapolis and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.

The shooting was “directly outside of the business,” Annapolis Police spokesperson Cpl. David Stokes said.

The man was airlifted to an area trauma center in stable condition, police said. No suspects have been arrested.

Annapolis Police detectives are investigating the incident. Those with information about this incident are encouraged to contact detectives at 410-260-3439, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.