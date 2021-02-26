Man extorts $150 from Annapolis man after meeting on dating app

An 18-year-old man was extorted for $150 by a man he met on a dating app, who threatened to release photos the victim sent him, Annapolis police said.
The man reported Friday to police he was threatened by the suspect he met on an app called Wizz.
The two exchanged photos of each other and the suspect later demanded the man send him money or expose the pictures on social media.
The 18-year-old sent the suspect two separate payments for a total of $150, police said.
Police said they took down the report but couldn’t do much about the incident.