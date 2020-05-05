16-year-old arrested for Annapolis double shooting, charged with attempted murder

A 16-year-old from Annapolis has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to double shooting that occurred Wednesday in a neighborhood not far from his.
A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were hospitalized as after being shot during the broad daylight shooting in the Robinwood community. The man was flown to shock trauma in Baltimore with a wounded abdomen, while the teen was driven to Anne Arundel Medical Center after being struck in the foot by at least one bullet. Both are expected to make full recoveries, according to Annapolis police.
Keharee Sellers, of Madison Street, was arrested Monday in Linthicum Heights by Annapolis and Anne Arundel County police officers.
Online court records show Sellers has been charged with the attempted murders and assaults of the man and the teen, as well as a host of firearms offenses, including altering a firearm identification number, among other offenses.
Sellers does not have an attorney listed in online court records. He is being held without bond.
Video of the shooting showed Sellers walking with the 19-year-old and 16-year-old in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue when he stepped away from them and opened fire with a handgun, according to police.
Police Chief Ed Jackson described the shooting as a targeted act of violence.
Annapolis police encourage anybody with information to call their detectives at 410-260-3439 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, dial 1-866-7LOCKUP to reach Metro Crime Stoppers.
