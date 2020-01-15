Brandford said he’ll sit down with State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess to build a bond that’ll help these cases make it past a grand jury and ensure they can lead to a conviction in court. And he said he wants to bring in two more detectives, experienced guys he worked within Baltimore. All the while, he said he’ll work with Jackson to establish a reentry program to help people transition from jail to civilian life, which will give them intelligence from behind prison walls.