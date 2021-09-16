Annapolis police: Unknown amount of cash stolen after break-in at Cafe Normandie, Joss Sushi on Main Street Thursday morning

Two Main Street restaurants were broken into early Thursday morning, leaving a window smashed at one and an unknown amount of money missing from another, Annapolis police said Thursday.
Officers arrived around 2:54 a.m. at Joss Cafe and Sushi Bar on 195 Main St. after the restaurant’s alarm sounded, police said. Officers found the front glass storefront was broken creating a large enough entry to go inside. Security video from the store showed three men entering the restaurant after breaking the glass. The men fled the store without taking anything, according to police.
About 40 minutes later, police arrived at Café Normandie at 185 Main St. The restaurant’s door was forced open and the inside ransacked. Police said an undetermined amount of money was stolen.
Police did not immediately respond to comment on if the two break-ins were related. Police haven’t charged anyone in the two incidents.