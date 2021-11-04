Burglar entered Paddington Place home through unlocked sliding door, Annapolis police say

A man entered a woman’s home through a rear sliding door, pointed a handgun at her, and then fled back out the door, Annapolis police said.
Officers responded around 2 p.m. Wednesday to the 1000 block of Paddington Place for a reported burglary. The homeowner told police an unknown man entered her home through a rear sliding door that was unlocked. He then pointed a gun at her before fleeing out of the same door he entered. The man didn’t take anything and the woman was unharmed.
Police conducted an “extensive search” but did not locate a suspect Wednesday.