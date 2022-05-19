Bay Ridge Road bank robbed, Annapolis police searching for suspect

Annapolis police are searching for a man who they say robbed a bank on Bay Ridge Road Thursday morning.

A suspect entered the bank on the 900 block of Bay Ridge Road before 11 a.m., and handed a teller a note announcing a robbery, police said. The teller complied with the note and the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police did not identify which bank was robbed. There are several banks in that area.

Officers canvassed the area but did not locate the suspect.

This story will be updated.