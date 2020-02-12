A former Annapolis branch manager of a Wells Fargo bank faces federal charges after allegedly stealing at least $320,000 from customers, court records show.
Federal prosecutors and law enforcement officials say Juliet Cervellon gained the trust of a Spanish-speaking customer, and then drained her funds using a series of debit cards tied to the woman’s accounts.
Cervellon has been charged with theft, embezzlement or misapplication by a bank officer, and aggravated identity theft, according to a federal charging.
U.S. Secret Service agents arrested Cervellon Thursday. She was released the same day under the condition that she remains in Maryland, not contact victims or potential witnesses as well as other restrictions related to opening financial accounts.
Cervellon’s attorney, Devin A. Prater, an assistant federal public defender, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday afternoon.
The federal complaint alleges that Cervellon gained the trust of a Spanish-speaking customer before ordering 19 debit cards for bank accounts associated with the customer, who was identified only by her initials in court records.
The fraud is alleged to have occurred between August 2012 and November 2018, including while Cervellon served as manager of the Bay Ridge Road Branch of the bank between December 2013 and January 2017, according to the complaint.
The customer, who is said to have kept track of her accounts by visiting Cervellon personally at the bank, eventually discovered that over three years about $320,000 was debited from her accounts without her approval at various stores and ATMs — the surveillance camera at an ATM at the Wells Fargo branch where Cervellon worked snapped an image of her withdrawing money from her customer’s account.
Federal agents wrote that the charges and money withdrawals occurred nearby at stores and money machines in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties, and as far away as New York, New Jersey and Virginia. Cervellon used her own identification cards to pay for certain services and used the cards to pay for work on a Cadillac Escalade registered in her name, the complaint alleges.
The alleged charges and withdrawals paused in May 2018 — after many maternity-related expenses — around the same time Cervellon went on maternity leave and may not have been able to access the accounts, according to the complaint.
In January 2019, a Wells Fargo customer contacted Anne Arundel County police and said that two fraudulent checks were drawn from his family member’s account, the complaint alleges. The customer and his family member were identified only by their initials.
Bank security told law enforcement the handwriting on the checks in question looked like Cervellon’s, according to the complaint.
A spokeswoman for the Secret Service declined to say whether the agency believes there could be other victims of Cervellon’s alleged fraud.