Annapolis Police arrest 20-year-old accused of carjacking former classmate

A 20-year-old Annapolis resident was arrested Monday on carjacking charges alleging he and two accomplices robbed an acquaintance of his rental car and personal effects last week.

Annapolis Police said in a Monday news release that the car they believe Teray Maurice Lemon and two others stole at gunpoint on Friday afternoon “has yet to be located.”

Advertisement

A male victim, who police did not name in charging papers, told investigators he had come to Annapolis to meet with a former classmate who police later identified as Lemon. He met with Lemon and two other men in the area of Newtowne Drive and smoked marijuana together in the rental car before Lemon and the other suspects produced handguns and announced a robbery, police wrote in charging papers.

The suspects then drove off in the car, police wrote.

Advertisement

Lemon is charged with armed carjacking and armed robbery, as well as several other firearm use and theft counts. He is being held without bail in the Jennifer Road Detention Center pending a bail review on Tuesday afternoon. He did not have an attorney listed in court records.