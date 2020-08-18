Annapolis man indicted after pointing AR-15 toward youths at swimming pool

An Annapolis man has been indicted on assault and weapons charges after police said he pointed an AR-15 rifle at youths gathered at a swimming pool in July, court records show.
Police wrote in charging documents for Rodolfo Rincon Santana that he told investigators that he was angry because he thought the minors had taken a black backpack of his with $2,000 inside.
In an indictment handed up Friday by the grand jury for Anne Arundel County, the 32-year-old, who lists an address on Monroe Street, was charged with two counts each felony and misdemeanor assault, reckless endangerment and firearms offenses, including possessing a rifle despite having been conviction of a felony.
Rincon Santana’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning.
After the incident and equipped with a warrant, police wrote that they searched Rincon Santana’s residence and found an AR-15 rifle and a .22 caliber rifle.
Officers had responded around 12:30 a.m. July 19 to an apartment building in the 600 block of Americana Drive after somebody called 911 about an armed man, police said.
Meanwhile, one officer drove to a separate location to meet with two juveniles who’d called about the encounter, according to charging documents. They told police that they were at a pool with several other youths when two men wearing tank tops approached.
One was armed with a long, black gun and another was unarmed, according to charging documents. The kids said the armed man was asking pool goers where his black backpack was. Police wrote he suspected they stole it and a witness told police he “racked” the gun.
Another witness told police that someone at the pool confronted the armed man, according to charging documents. The witness said the man slapped the confronting person in the face, loaded a clip into the rifle and allegedly said “I kill people for a living.”
Others at or near the pool during the encounter told police that some youths had a black backpack, but when the men realized it didn’t belong to them, they left the area in a white Jeep Wrangler, according to charging documents. Officers canvassed the area and saw in the 800 block of Monroe Street a car that matched the description.
When two officers knocked on the door of the man’s residence, another watched the building and noticed someone scaling the third story balcony, police wrote. Officers detained Rincon Santana and told him he was free to go shortly thereafter. But police said they asked him to come down to the station on Taylor Avenue and that he obliged.
During an interview, police wrote that Rincon Santana told investigators he was wielding his AR-15 rifle at the pool.
When they searched his home, police wrote that officers found a Ruger AR-15 rifle and Ruger .22 caliber, an AR-15 magazine and ammunition, as well as another type of ammo, according to charging documents.
Annapolis investigators contacted the Maryland Gun Center, a branch of Maryland State Police that checks federal and state databases to determine whether a person caught with a gun is prohibited from having it and whether the gun was stolen.
The guns were not reported stolen, police wrote, but Rincon Santana was prohibited from having them because he was convicted of violation a protective order.