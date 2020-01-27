Anne Arundel County officers responded Sunday to a call in Glen Burnie for a report of animal abuse, according to court records.
Someone had recorded Miguel Flores, 54, kicking his dog several times, charging documents state.
An officer reviewed the footage and witnessed Flores hitting a German shepherd on the back with a metal leash one time on the back and head, according to court records.
Animal control officer took three dogs and transported them to Catonsville Emergency Veterinary Hospital. The German shepherd had minor bruising and cuts around the mouth, according to reports.
Flores was charged with aggravated animal cruelty. According to online court records, he was released on his own recognizance. He did not have an attorney listed.