Angelo Harrod sentenced to life in prison for killing Naval Academy mother Michelle Cummings at Annapolis hotel

Angelo Harrod, the Annapolis man found guilty of killing the visiting mother of a U.S. Naval Academy football player, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday, the maximum punishment sought in the high-profile case.

Following a two-week trial in December, Harrod, 31, was convicted of first- and second-degree murder after a stray bullet struck and killed 57-year-old Michelle Cummings. The Annapolis resident was also found guilty of attempted murder, conspiracy and several firearm offenses for his role in the June 2021 Pleasant Street shooting, for which no motive was established.

Prosecutors Jason Steinhardt and Carolynn Grammas successfully argued that Harrod killed Cummings when he and an unnamed person fired at an occupied SUV on June 29, 2021. Over 10 days of testimony, the prosecution used a combination of surveillance footage, DNA evidence, and cellphone records to identify Harrod as one of the two men seen shooting at the SUV.

Throughout the trial, neither prosecutors nor police named the second person said to be involved in the shooting.

Several rounds hit the vehicle, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, and one passed through a wooded area to the patio of a nearby hotel. Cummings, who was in town from Houston celebrating the Naval Academy’s Induction Day for her son Trey Cummings, was shot in the chest and died shortly after midnight.

Harrod was arrested on an outstanding warrant less than 24 hours after the shooting that rocked Annapolis during one of the city’s most popular summer events. He was later charged in Cummings’ killing after police connected him to the shooting. He has been held without bail since his arrest.

