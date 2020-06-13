Police search for woman who stole ambulance before Annapolis crash that sends man to shock trauma

A woman stole an ambulance Saturday afternoon from the West Annapolis fire station that was then involved in a crash in Annapolis that seriously injured another driver, officials said.
Anne Arundel County Fire Department Lt. Charles Fowler said someone entered the West Annapolis fire station on Jennifer Road around noon and took the ambulance.
“Crews noticed but were unable to stop them,” he said.
The stolen ambulance was then involved in a crash with a van on Forest Drive at Bywater Drive, Anne Arundel County police Sgt. Kam Cooke said. The woman fled the scene of the crash, and police are still investigating as they try to identify her.
The man who was driving the van she struck was transported by helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Fowler said.