Former Annapolis High School teacher pleads guilty to sexual abuse of minor

A former Annapolis High School teacher who was accused of having a sexual relationship with a former student for whom she acted as guardian, pleaded guilty Friday to sexual abuse of a minor.

The case stems from a teenage boy’s report last year that his former teacher, Jennifer Arnold, now 42, of Arnold, had sexually abused him multiple times a week when he was 15 and 16, and lived at her home. Arnold had been granted custody of the teen, who was previously a student of hers, in November 2019.

The teen spoke with police and social services investigators in July 2021, and Arnold was dismissed as a teacher with Anne Arundel County Public Schools soon after. Before her dismissal, Arnold taught English and special education at Annapolis High starting in 2015. Police did not suspect any sexual encounters occurred at the school. She was arrested in October.

Arnold told police that the boy had raped her multiple times and was sexually aggressive toward her. But she could not explain a trove of what police described as “sexually driven” text messages between the two that the teen provided to investigators, charging papers say.

Defense attorneys Jeremy Eldridge and Clarissa Lindsey did not immediately return a request for comment. Assistant State’s Attorney Anastasia Prigge is prosecuting the case, which was heard before Anne Arundel Circuit Judge J. Michael Wachs.

“This case is a disturbing example of sexual exploitation of a minor by a trusted adult who then had the audacity to try and blame the victim as her defense,” Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a statement.

“It’s never easy to report these crimes so I want to recognize the bravery of the victim for having the strength to come forward,” she said, adding that she was “thankful that we had evidence that corroborated the victim’s account so that the defendant’s false accusations and the truth of her crimes was clear.”

Arnold, who was released on her own recognizance, is scheduled to be sentenced for the felony sexual abuse charge on Nov. 29. The offense carries a maximum penalty of 25 years.