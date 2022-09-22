Man abducted in Hanover parking garage, found dead in Baltimore, police say

Anne Arundel Police believe a man found dead in the trunk of a burned out vehicle in Baltimore was stabbed and abducted in a Hanover parking garage earlier Wednesday evening.

A woman called 911 at about 9 p.m. Wednesday and told dispatchers she was on the second floor of a parking garage at the Arundel Preserve when she witnessed a man stabbing another man before forcing him into the back of a vehicle while displaying a handgun, according to a news release from Anne Arundel County Police. Multiple vehicles had left the scene by the time investigators arrived, police said.

Advertisement

Shortly before midnight, Baltimore Police officers who were responding to a burning vehicle call at the 4000 block of Windsor Mill Road found a dead body in the vehicle’s trunk, according to the release. Both agencies were able to confirm that the body was the man who was abducted in Hanover, and the vehicle was one of the several that had left the parking garage.

Police were working to piece together what happened where, Anne Arundel Police Cpl. Christopher Anderson, a spokesperson said.

Advertisement

The entire case was turned over to Anne Arundel County Police by Thursday afternoon, a Baltimore Police spokesperson said.

Police are not releasing the deceased man’s name until his next-of-kin are notified, Anne Arundel spokesperson Cpl. Christopher Anderson said. His body is being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Detectives are coordinating with the Baltimore City Police Department and ask that anyone with information contact 410-222-4731. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.