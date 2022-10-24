Carjackings in Hanover, Annapolis believed to be related, police say

Anne Arundel County Police believe that a carjacking in Annapolis and an attempted carjacking in Hanover over the weekend are related.

Some of the suspects who police say stole a new BMW at gunpoint in a Westfield Annapolis parking garage on Saturday were involved in a subsequent attempted robbery of a similar vehicle at Walmart near Arundel Mills Mall, the department said.

Southern District officers responded to the Orange Parking Garage at Westfield Annapolis at 4:20 p.m. Saturday, where a 40-year-old man said he was approached by two armed men while he was placing shopping bags in his trunk. The men demanded his car keys and property. One took the man’s car, a blue BMW X6, and drove off. The other man and a third suspect left in a silver sedan.

The vehicle was later recovered in southeast Washington, D.C., police said.

Shortly after noon on Sunday, Western District officers responded to a report that a 42-year-old male was approached by two armed male suspects while he was getting into his maroon BMW X5 at the Walmart on Arundel Mills Circle, according to a news release. He drew a legally-owned handgun to defend himself, police said. He did not fire, but police believe the suspects fired at the 42-year-old three times. He was not struck.

The suspects also left in a silver sedan, police said.

Those with information on the encounter in Annapolis are asked to contact Southern District detectives at 410-222-1960. Those with information on the shooting in Hanover are asked to contact Western District investigators at 410-222-6155. In either case, tipsters can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.