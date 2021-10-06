xml:space="preserve">
Anne Arundel County Fire Department employee charged with threat of mass violence

By
Capital Gazette
Oct 06, 2021 12:57 PM

An Anne Arundel County Fire Department civilian employee was charged with threatening mass violence after he told other fire department employees he was going to use a gun to harm people, Anne Arundel County police said.

The employee, Jordan Brent Hartlove, 24, of Denton, was arrested out of the county after officers responded to fire department headquarters in Millersville around noon Tuesday for the reported threats. An attorney for Hartlove was not listed in online court records Wednesday afternoon.

