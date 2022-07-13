Baltimore County man charged for fatal shooting of Crofton McDonald’s employee

Anne Arundel County Police have charged a Baltimore County man with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Britrain Gray, a 23-year-old Odenton resident who was killed while working at a McDonald’s restaurant in Crofton.

Ja’Quan Green, 21, of Middle River is being held without bail in Prince George’s County in a separate murder case, where he was accused of being involved in the June 13 shooting death of 20-year-old Lanham resident Daniel James Harris in District Heights, according to court records. Green was charged with murder after being arrested on gun charges there Thursday.

Advertisement

Gray, a Bowie High School graduate, was gunned down May 13 while working the late shift at the Crofton fast food restaurant, where he was employed along with his sisters. Gray’s former girlfriend, Jami Bennett, described him as a “ball of sunshine” who was known to constantly smile.

Court records, including specific charges, for Green’s murder case in Anne Arundel County, were not immediately available online Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Green does not have an attorney listed in the Prince George’s case.