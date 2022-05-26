Millersville man receives 15-year sentence for second child pornography charge

A Millersville man received a 15-year sentence for hundreds of child pornography files on a device discovered by his parole officer following his release from federal prison, where he had served a four-year sentence for possessing child pornography.

Federal authorities said there were over 480 images and videos on the tablet, which a parole officer found hidden under a pillow in Paul Anthony Philip’s room in a sober living home. Philip had been released to the home after serving his sentence for receiving child pornography.

Advertisement

Upon his 2019 release, Philip, 38, had agreed to not use computers or internet-enabled devices without the permission of U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services, prosecutors said in a news release. But the manager of the sober living home told authorities Philip was regularly using smart devices, in breach of his living agreement, the release said.

Emails on the device showed he had registered for a child pornography site under the username “live4kidlove,” prosecutors said.

Advertisement

After authorities seized the tablet and found the files, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was able to identify 46 separate series of identified victims, who have told prosecutors they feel powerless, distrustful and fear being recognized as their abuse is shared online.

“These are real victims who suffer very real trauma each time the videos and images depicting their abuse are viewed,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum.

“The defendant engaged in well-planned and clandestine behavior and was not candid with his probation officer,” they said, noting he was “not deterred” by the first time he was convicted for child pornography possession in 2015.

In addition to the 15-year sentence, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake also ordered Philip to be under lifetime supervision.