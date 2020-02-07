A neighbor said Christopher Lawrence Jones, 44, was quiet and not known to have many guests at the residence he shared with a roommate on Newfield Road.
Jones would puff cigarettes and pace outside the house and was by all accounts a “good” neighbor, said 40-year-old Layton “Bud” Jones.
Court records show that a young guest named “Joe" came home with Jones Sunday afternoon. Three days later Jones was discovered dead in his bedroom with upper body trauma, court documents state.
The investigation into Jones’ death turned into a 16-hour manhunt which left Anne Arundel Police detectives shot and rJoseph Robert Mitchell Willis, 22, of Pasadena, behind bars. Willis has been charged with murder in Jones’ killing. He faces one count of attempted murder for his alleged shooting of one detective and police expect more charges for his alleged shooting of another.
The cul-de-sac community where Jones was found is tight-knit and neighbors don’t hesitate to lend a helping hand, said Layton Jones. His late neighbor was no exception.
“He was always there for friends and family,” Jones’ mother, Patricia Bosse, 68, told The Capital outside of a bail review hearing Friday for his alleged killer.
Willis fled Glen Burnie in Jones’ Toyota Camry, court records state. Police say he shot a detective during a traffic stop and another during a police chase. Anne Arundel police wrote in charging documents that Willis admitted to killing Jones and to shooting the two police officers.
Bosse expressed her gratitude to the officers and detectives who put their lives on the line to achieve justice for her son. She hoped for a speedy recovery for those who were shot. Police said Detectives Scott Ballard and Ian Ian Preece were in critical, but stable condition after sustaining upper body gunshot wounds.
Jones was a plumber by trade, Bosse said. “But his passion was really working with animals.”
He lived with a dog named Rocky, who barked hysterically after Jones’ killing, Layton Jones said.
He also had a pet bearded dragon, which Bosse said the family still needs to retrieve, among his other possessions.
The shock is still fresh. Bosse said she still hasn’t seen her late son.
“My heart’s broken,” she said. “I don’t know what life’s going to be without him.”
He enjoyed reading books of philosophy, his nephew Ryan Jones, 29, said outside a Glen Burnie District Courtroom. He added that his late uncle spoke often about matters of life and the soul.
Having grown up between Prince George’s and Anne Arundel County, the Riva area, he attended South River High School, Bosse said. He dropped out and later earned his GED.
Bosse said Jones went on to achieve an associates degree for Computer Aided Drawing from the Florida Institute of Technology.
She told reporters outside the courthouse he’d only met Willis a few days earlier.
She acknowledged her son’s alleged killer’s young age and wondered aloud how the 22-year-old became so troubled. None of it, she said, excuses taking another life — especially not her beloved Christopher.
“He was the kindest, most gentlest spirit anyone would want to meet,” Bosse said. “To die so violently; it’s heartbreaking.”