Graduate students in McDaniel's reading specialist: literacy leadership program team up with Carroll County Public Schools every summer to provide reading and writing assistance to elementary school-aged students during the McDaniel College Reading Clinic - a comprehensive four week experience. Founded in 1973, the program is run by the McDaniel College graduate students as a required component of their reading specialist master's degree program. The theme of this year's program is "Under the Sea," with 12 students who are entering grades one through five, reading and writing about ocean creatures and habitats.