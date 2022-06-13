Elijah Gorman's mother receives her late son's diploma | PHOTOS

Shantres Shaw, the mother of Mervo football player Elijah Gorman, who died during a football game last season, participated in his place in the Merganthaler High School graduation ceremony held at the Athletic Complex of Coppin State University. She is wearing a sneaker with the name of the "7 Strong" foundation started by his family with the some of the money from the $345,000 settlement received from the city after Gorham's death. The mission of the foundation is to promote player safety, with plans to hold an annual youth football tournament and ensure athletes are properly fitted for equipment. June 12, 2022 (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)