One dead, two wounded in Saturday night shootings in Baltimore

Baltimore Police reported two shootings Saturday night within a 35-minute span.

Two men were shot and one was killed during an attack in Southwest Baltimore in the Edmondson neighborhood shortly after sunset.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 8:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of Harlem Avenue in the Edmondson neighborhood, according to a statement from Baltimore Police Department spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy.

They found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds: an unidentified man, who was pronounced dead at the scene and a 44-year-old man who was being treated at a local hospital.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or at 1-866-756-2587 (866-7-Lockup.)

Before that, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Northwest District patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Once there, officers located a 30-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot while in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue in the Central Park Heights neighborhood.

Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.