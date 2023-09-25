Two men killed in Cherry Hill shooting, Baltimore Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Two men were fatally shot in Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood on Sunday, Baltimore Police said.

Officers arrived around 2:52 p.m. at the 600 block of W. Patapsco Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found two unidentified men with gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Homicide detectives are investigating shooting and are trying to identify the two men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.