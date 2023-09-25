Two men killed in Cherry Hill shooting, Baltimore Police say

Two men were fatally shot in Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood on Sunday, Baltimore Police said.
Officers arrived around 2:52 p.m. at the 600 block of W. Patapsco Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found two unidentified men with gunshot wounds.
Both men were transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Homicide detectives are investigating shooting and are trying to identify the two men.
Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.