Two dead, three injured in separate shootings and assault overnight, Baltimore Police say

Two people died and three were injured in two separate shootings overnight and one assault, according to Baltimore City Police.

Around 10:25 p.m., Northern District officers arrived at the 3900 block of Park Heights Avenue in Central Park Heights after reports of an aggravated assault.

Police said a resident in the 3900 block of Park Heights Avenue told officers that they found an unresponsive 36-year-old woman. Officers identified signs of blunt force trauma to the woman’s body.

After medics arrived, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

In the early hours of Monday morning, two shootings occurred in Winchester and Carrollton Ridge.

Western District officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at the 1200 block of Dukeland Street in Winchester at approximately 12:45 a.m.

Police said three victims were found at the scene; a 21-year-old woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, a 17-year-old girl with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her right arm, and a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head.

The three victims were transported to a local hospital where the 22-year-old man died from his injuries.

Police said that preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Oakhurst Place.

Hours later, Southwest District officers arrived at the 400 block of S. Monroe Street in Carrollton Ridge after receiving a call for a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said. Medics transported him to a local hospital where he is now listed in stable condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the following incidents to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.