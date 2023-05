At approximately 2:50 a.m., police officers responded to a hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim and found a 15-year-old girl suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Wednesday morning police said Southeast district detectives were investigating but did not provide a location of the shooting.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.