Baltimore Police charge stabbing suspect with first-degree murder

Baltimore Sun

Baltimore City Police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman earlier this year.

The 59-year-old man was arrested Friday in the 4100 block of Hollins Ferry Road and charged with first-degree murder and additional charges.

Detectives suspect the man stabbed Shakita Thomas, 36, to death in April in Brooklyn.

On April 18, police responded about 2:47 a.m. to the 500 block of East Jeffrey Street for a report of a cutting. Police found lacerations on Thomas’ upper body. She was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

