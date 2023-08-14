Suspect was visiting his child at Sky Zone in Timonium when he fatally shot ex-wife’s boyfriend, charging documents say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A man arrested in Saturday’s fatal shooting at the Sky Zone trampoline facility in Timonium had gone there to see his child when he shot his ex-wife’s boyfriend, according to charging papers.

The suspect, Quinton Walker, 30, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marcus Whitehead, 32. The shooting unfolded shortly after 7 p.m. in Sky Zone’s facility on West Aylesbury Road. Whitehead was rushed to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

At a hearing on Monday, a judge ordered Walker to be held without bond.

According to the charging papers, Walker’s ex-wife gave homicide detectives the following account of events leading up to the shooting:

Advertisement

The woman, whose name is redacted from the charging documents, said she had arranged for Walker, her ex-husband, to come see his child at Sky Zone. After he got there and greeted his daughter, Walker approached Whitehead where he was sitting. After the two men exchanged words briefly, the woman saw Walker pull a gun from his waistband and fire several times at Whitehead.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Shortly after the shooting, someone who identified himself as “Quinton” called 911 and said he wanted to turn himself in for the shooting at Sky Zone, the charging papers say.

Walker was driving a when authorities arrested him and found a Glock handgun inside the vehicle, the court documents state.

Walker’s attorney, Joseph Pappafotis, could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to the documents, Walker gave police the following account in an interview with a detective:

Walker, who lives in Colorado, said he flew to Maryland on Saturday to see his child. When he got to Sky Zone, he greeted his daughter and noticed Whitehead was staring at him. Walker said he asked Whitehead if he wanted to talk outside and that Whitehead told him not to come near him.

Walker said Whitehead threatened to slap him and that at some point Whitehad stood and started walking toward Walker. In response, Walker said he drew his gun and fired all of its rounds.

Walker said he left Sky Zone and wanted to return the U-Haul before turning himself in.