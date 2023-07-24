Six injured in separate shootings Sunday night, Monday morning, Baltimore Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Six people were injured in separate shootings Sunday night into early Monday morning, according to Baltimore City Police.

A 24-year-old man was shot in Idlewood Sunday evening. Around 8:13 p.m. Northeast District patrol officers located the man with a gunshot wound at the 1400 block of Meridene Drive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in stable condition, police said.

Less than 30 minutes later, Southwest District officers arrived at the 300 block of Mount Street in Mount Clare and found a 19-year-old man and 32-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Investigators believe the men were shot in Mount Clare at the 1700 block of Ramsay Street.

Later that evening, an 18-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting at the 2400 block of West Lafayette Avenue in Bridgeview-Greenlawn.

Western District patrol officers responded to a report of walk-in shooting victims at a local hospital around 9:56 p.m.

Police said the 18-year-old was last listed in critical condition, but the 21-year-old man’s condition is listed as stable.

Hours later, Southwest District officers responded to reports of a walk-in shooting victim around 12:51 a.m. at a local hospital and found a 45-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators said the victim was driving in the 3100 block of Lohrs Lane in Carroll-South Hilton when he was shot by an unidentified man.

The four non-fatal shootings add up to 155 homicides in Baltimore so far this year, which is lower compared to 201 this time in 2022.

Non-fatal shootings are also down to 377 compared to last year’s 410 at this time of year.

Those with any information on the shootings can anonymously contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.