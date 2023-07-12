‘Wire’ creator David Simon urges judge ‘to consider leniency’ for man involved in actor Michael K. Williams’ death

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

As a federal judge prepares to sentence a 71-year-old man in connection with the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams, who portrayed Omar Little in “The Wire,” the creator of the Baltimore-based drama series cited the late actor’s values in a plea for the court to consider a lighter punishment.

“As a close friend and professional colleague of Mr. Williams, I urge you to consider leniency,” David Simon wrote in the letter to U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, who is scheduled to preside over a July 25 sentencing for Carlos Macci, one of four co-defendants accused of selling Williams a fatal dose of fentanyl.

In the three-page letter filed by Macci’s attorney last week, Simon wrote that Williams held a “commitment to challenging our nation’s rates of incarceration and our reliance on drug prohibition” that continued from the set of “The Wire,” which first aired in 2002 and concluded in 2008, to the actor’s later documentary work and engagement with restorative justice groups.

In the HBO series about police and the drug trade in Baltimore, Williams portrayed Little, a stickup artist with a strict moral code whose whistling of “The Farmer in the Dell” would announce his presence to street dealers. Simon, once a reporter for The Sun, wrote in the letter the show was a “careful critique of our drug prohibition and the human cost underlying those policies” based on his experience covering the drug war as a journalist.

After “The Wire,” Williams went on to advocate on matters such as police reform and public health, tackling some in the BET series “Finding Justice” as well as the world of illicit trade in the Viceland series “Black Market.” Though the actor lived in New York, friends noted Baltimore was “a second home to him.”

Williams was found dead in his New York apartment in September 2021, and investigators later determined his death was due to acute drug intoxication. He was 54.

Simon noted in the letter that Williams acknowledged his struggles with addiction on the set of “The Wire,” agreed to let the crew help him address his drug use, and “always declared that he was responsible for himself, that the decision to use or cease using would always be his own.”

Macci and three other men were charged last year with federal narcotics conspiracy offenses alleging their involvement in distributing fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in Williams’s death, and in April all four pleaded guilty.

Simon described Macci as a person who engaged in the drug trade not for profit, but as “someone caught up in the diaspora of addiction himself.”

“Michael would look at Mr. Macci and hope against hope that this moment in which he finds himself might prove redemptive, that his remaining years might amount to something more, and that by the grace of love and leniency, something humane and worthy might be rescued by this tragedy,” Simon wrote.