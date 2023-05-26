Five wounded by gunfire late Thursday night in Baltimore, including four in Belair-Edison, police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Four people in their 20s suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting late Thursday night in Northeast Baltimore, police said in an email early Friday morning.

At approximately 10:55 p.m., Baltimore Police officers responded to the 3300 block of Ramona Avenue in Belair-Edison to investigate a call for a shooting.

Officers found two women, 22 and 27, and a 27-year-old man who had been hit by gunfire, then canvassed the area and located a 28-year-old man injured in the 3400 block of Shannon Drive near the Herring Run Greenway. Medics responded to the scene and transported the victims to hospitals for treatment.

Northeast District Shooting detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

A little more than an hour later, at 11:59 p.m., Central District officers responded to a hospital to investigate a call for a walk-in shooting victim.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 42-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was being treated by medical staff.

Central District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.