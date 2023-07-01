Police find man shot multiple times near Clifton Park in Northeast Baltimore on Friday night

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore City police officers found a man with numerous life-threatening gunshot wounds in his chest Friday night in a location near Clifton Park in Northeast Baltimore.

At approximately 8:58 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of E. 32nd Street to investigate a call related to a shooting. Officers found an unidentified male who had been shot many times. Medics transported him to a hospital where he was being treated for his injuries.

Northeast District Shooting detectives responded and assumed control over this investigation. Due to the severity of victim’s condition, Homicide detectives were also notified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2444.