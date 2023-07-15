Brooklyn mass shooting suspect’s attorney says youth will face riot charges, too

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An attorney representing the 17-year-old arrested in connection with the July 2 Brooklyn Homes mass shooting said late Friday his client has been charged with two counts of inciting a riot.

The attorney, Michael S. Clinkscale, said the new charges were filed July 13.

“The people are bringing the new charges because they were derelict in their duty,” said Clinkscale. “They are pinning it on a young man who has done nothing... My client was carrying a toy gun.”

The teen suffered a shot in the leg during the Brooklyn Homes community party and is one of the 28 surviving victims. The Baltimore Sun is not naming the suspect because he is a minor.

The 17-year-old, who was charged as an adult, was denied bail.

The new riot charges are in addition to earlier charges of possession of a firearm by a minor, reckless endangerment, possession of an assault weapon, having a handgun in a vehicle and on his person — all misdemeanors.

He has never been arrested before, according to court records.

A city judge ordered the teen held without bond. He is detained at Baltimore’s Youth Detention Center, according to Clinkscale, his attorney.