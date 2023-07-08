Quadruple shooting kills two and leaves 19-year-old in critical condition early Saturday, Baltimore Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Two men were killed in a quadruple shooting early Saturday in the Greenmount West neighborhood, Baltimore Police said.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to the 900 block of Greenmount Avenue and located three men, ages 20, 21 and 29, with gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a hospital where the 21-year-old and 29-year-old were pronounced dead. The 20-year-old is still being treated for non-life-threatening wounds, police said in a news release Saturday.

Police learned of a fourth shooting victim, 19, who is in critical condition after walking into a hospital early Saturday.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said there was a verbal dispute that led to a physical altercation and then gunfire.

Anyone with information should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.