Quadruple shooting kills two and leaves 19-year-old in critical condition early Saturday, Baltimore Police say

Baltimore Sun

Two men were killed in a quadruple shooting early Saturday in the Greenmount West neighborhood, Baltimore Police said.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to the 900 block of Greenmount Avenue and located three men, ages 20, 21 and 29, with gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a hospital where the 21-year-old and 29-year-old were pronounced dead. The 20-year-old is still being treated for non-life-threatening wounds, police said in a news release Saturday.

Police learned of a fourth shooting victim, 19, who is in critical condition after walking into a hospital early Saturday.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said there was a verbal dispute that led to a physical altercation and then gunfire.

Anyone with information should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

