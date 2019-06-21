Maryland State Police arrest Charles County man wanted in connection with fatal October crash

Maryland State Police have arrested a man in Virginia in connection with an October crash near Port Tobacco that left an 18-year-old woman dead.

James Anthony Christian, 43, of Bryans Road in Charles County was apprehended in Richmond, Va., on Friday three weeks after being indicted on multiple criminal counts, including negligent manslaughter by auto, homicide by auto under the influence of drugs, second-degree assault and driving while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance.

Members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team located and arrested Christian, according to a report by state police.

The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. Oct. 14 on Route 6 a little more than a mile west of Port Tobacco in Charles County, the indictment reads, when Christian, who was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue, tried to pass a 2014 Chevy Cruze driven by Tiauna Shawnta Quarles, 36, of Bel Alton.

Investigators believe Christian was traveling at 109 mph in a 50 mph zone when he tried to pass the Cruze, striking it the left rear and causing both vehicles to spin out.

Eighteen-year-old Destnee Keenae Lyles of Waldorf in Charles County, one of four passengers in the Cruze and the one seated closest to the point of impact, was killed in the crash.

Police believe Christian was driving under the influence of phencyclidene, or PCP, at the time of the crash.

Christian, who was indicted May 31, is being held in Richmond, where he’s awaiting a hearing for extradition to Maryland, the report said.

jonpitts@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonpitts77