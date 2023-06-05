Advertisement
News

Man dies in Southeast Baltimore shooting, police say

Baltimore Sun

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A man was fatally shot Monday in Baltimore’s Medford neighborhood, according to police.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers responded to a report of a discharging in the 1300 block of Bonsal Street. In the rear of the block, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Advertisement

Baltimore homicides interactive link ]

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Advertisement