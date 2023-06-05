Man dies in Southeast Baltimore shooting, police say

A man was fatally shot Monday in Baltimore’s Medford neighborhood, according to police.
Shortly after 1 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers responded to a report of a discharging in the 1300 block of Bonsal Street. In the rear of the block, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.