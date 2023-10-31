Marilyn Mosby perjury trial: Potential witnesses revealed as jury selection continues

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Federal prosecutors and defense lawyers began on Tuesday the process of whittling down the pool of potential jurors in former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s perjury trial, giving the public its first glimpse at potential witnesses in the process.

Deliberations about would-be jurors lasted the day and will pick back up Wednesday. Attorneys will select 12 jurors and four alternates from a pool of 64. All the jurors will come from Southern Maryland, meaning none will be from Baltimore, where Mosby held office.

As part of the jury selection process, jurors had to be asked whether they knew any of the people involved in the case, including those who might be called as witnesses.

Although it had been long-suspected Mosby could testify in her own defense, an additional set of names that could either be called to testify or be mentioned by people who do take the stand, included some notable figures.

Chief among them is Downtown Baltimore Partnership President Shelonda Stokes, who is a longtime friend of Mosby’s. However, it’s unclear what role Stokes might play at trial or why she would be involved. Stokes did not respond to messages Tuesday.

Also notable among the names disclosed is former Mosby campaign manager Sharif Small and former Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office Communications Director Zy Richardson.

Although the exact scope of their involvement remains ambiguous, both are tied to the government’s probe of Mosby’s personal travel business, which is the lynchpin of the case. Small received a grand jury subpoena in March 2021 asking him to turn over any information he had regarding Mosby’s businesses, campaign funds and tax records for her and Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, with whom she has filed for divorce.

The Democratic former prosecutor is on trial for two perjury charges related to two early withdrawals she made from her city retirement account in 2020 under the CARES Act. That law, Congress’s first pandemic-relief bill, allowed people to make otherwise-prohibited withdrawals from certain types of accounts if they had either suffered personal adverse financial consequences or if a business they owned or operated had closed or saw a reduction in hours because of the coronavirus.

Prosecutors also charged Mosby with two counts of mortgage fraud in connection to the purchase of two Florida homes. Originally, Mosby was to be tried for all the charges at once, but her lawyers succeeded in separating the charges into separate cases. The mortgage fraud trial has not been scheduled.

Mosby’s salary went up in 2020, but she will argue in court that her fledgling travel business, Mahogany Elite Travel, suffered a loss, according to court filings. Public business records show Mosby formed the business in 2019, during her second term. During her time in office, Mosby made several statements, often through personal attorneys or Richardson, that suggested she had no plans to operate any of her personal companies while serving as an elected official.

Richardson specifically helped Mosby’s administration in 2020 respond to a question from the online news site Baltimore Brew about the purpose of Mahogany Elite Travel and whether it was operable. That email is among the statements about Mosby’s business prosecutors will seek to introduce at trial.

The response to that question — crafted by Mosby; Richardson; and two other administration officials, Michael Collins and Jeneffer Haslam — reads in part: “This is a long-term venture, hence the reason why there are no clients and she has not received a single cent in revenue. There are no plans to operate the company while she is State’s Attorney.”

Both Collins and Haslam are also listed as potential witnesses or people who could be mentioned at trial.