Federal appeals court denies Kenneth Ravenell’s appeal of money laundering conviction, prison likely

More than a year after he was sentenced to prison for money laundering, Baltimore lawyer Kenneth Ravenell may finally have to serve time after a federal appellate court declined to hear his latest appeal.

Convicted in December 2021 of laundering his client’s drug proceeds, Ravenell, 64, was sentenced last June to almost five years in federal prison. But the high-profile attorney has battled that decision ever since, arguing in appeal pleadings that the judge presiding over his trial neglected to properly instruct the jury about the law.

The sitting judges on the Fourth Circuit voted 9-5 to deny Ravenell a second chance at appealing his money laundering conviction, according to an order issued Friday. It’s the latest the courts have denied Ravenell, and now his only remaining option is to petition the Supreme Court to hear his case.

“There has been no shortage of process here,” Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III wrote in the majority’s opinion issued Friday, an acknowledgement of the amount of litigation. “The defendant in this case received a fair trial lasting three weeks, and the three members of the panel gave his appeal their conscientious attention as well. The process has been thorough and extensive.”

Ravenell also lost appeals in September and April.

The Bureau of Prisons website does not list Ravenell as being in its custody. He was supposed to surrender himself to the prison system July 7, but the Fourth Circuit ruled July 6 he could remain out on bail until the court decided whether to rehear his case. It’s not clear when he is to report to custody.

In April, another three-judge panel on the Fourth Circuit upheld the conviction in a split ruling, with one judge voting for a new trial.

In May, Ravenell’s attorneys asked the entire Fourth Circuit to reconsider its decision based on a legal argument about the statute of limitations for crimes the government charged him with and the trial judge’s obligation to instruct the jury about the statute. In the earlier opinion, judges on the appellate court described the argument as “an extraordinarily close question.”

The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers filed a brief in support of Ravenell, writing that, as a result of denying the appeal, “future criminal defendants in this circuit may suffer the same fate as Mr. Ravenell: the denial of the constitutional right to have a jury decide if the government has proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the prosecution does not violate the statute of limitations.”

The Supreme Court of Maryland suspended Ravenell’s law license shortly after he was sentenced, but has not yet ruled on it permanently. If his conviction stands, his license will likely be revoked for the remainder of his life.

Since his sentencing last June, dozens of filings in Ravenell’s case were entered under seal, meaning they are hidden from public view.

Ravenell was convicted of leading a scheme to profit from the drug proceeds of his client, narcotics kingpin and nightclub owner Richard Byrd, who pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges. Sentenced to 26 years in federal prison, Byrd testified against Ravenell and has since been released.

Ravenell had hired prominent attorney Josh Treem and investigator Sean Gordon for his legal defense, but the two men became a part of the case after a jailhouse interview with Byrd. After the two men were federally charged, a jury found them both innocent.

With Treem and Gordon acquitted on all charges, and Ravenell acquitted on six of the seven charges against him, Ravenell’s attorneys lobbied the trial judge, Liam O’Grady, to be lenient during last summer’s sentencing hearing. O’Grady was not.

“[The jury] very clearly could have convicted each of the defendants on all the charges,” O’Grady said then. “There was sufficient evidence.”

The son of sharecroppers, Ravenell attended South Carolina State University, a historically Black university, before graduating from the University of Maryland School of Law in 1984.

As a criminal defense attorney, Ravenell has handled numerous prominent cases, including that of a West Baltimore gunman who shot and killed 7-year-old Taylor Hayes. He also sued Baltimore County Police on behalf of the young son of Korryn Gaines, the Randallstown woman killed by officers during a standoff.