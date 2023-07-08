Baltimore Police seeks information on fatal hit and run

Baltimore Police is investigating a hit and run that killed one person on Saturday.
Around 4 pm, officers responded to the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road in the Langston Hughes neighborhood for a report of a pedestrian hit. On arrival, officers found a man unresponsive, and they were told the man was struck by a vehicle.
CRASH team investigators responded and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the situation, please contact CRASH Team investigators at 410-396-2606 or dial 911. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.